The Latest: No life-threatening injuries in Swiss rail crash

The Latest on a train crash in central Switzerland (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Swiss police say none of the people hurt in a train crash in central Switzerland has life-threatening injuries.

The cantonal, or regional, Uri police department provided new details after the late-morning accident Monday in the Alpine town of Andermatt during a maneuvering operation.

Regional train operator Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn said 27 people were injured after a train locomotive crashed into its own passenger cars while trying to move from one end of the train to the other to reverse its direction.

The accident involved the locomotive and five rail cars with about 100 passengers on board.

___

3 p.m.

A Swiss railway operator says 27 people have been injured after a train locomotive crashed into its own passenger cars during a maneuver at a station in the Swiss Alps.

Police and medical teams were rushed to the scene of the accident in the central town of Andermatt involving the locomotive and five rail cars with about 100 passengers on board. The locomotive was supposed to move from the back of the train to the front on a parallel track, but instead crashed into the back of the train.

Spokesman Jan Baerwalde of train service operator Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn said authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

Spokeswoman Sonja Aschwanden of the Uri cantonal police said she did not have any immediate information about the type of injuries or material damage.

.