Viktor Orban: EU court ruling opens door to 'mixed culture'

Hungary's prime minister says that a ruling by the European Union's top court upholding the relocation of asylum-seekers opens the way to a "mixed culture and population" on the continent.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban says Hungary, which is refusing to take part in the EU scheme to temporarily relocate refugees from Greece and Italy, is not an "immigrant country" nor does it want to be one.

Orban has kept immigration on top of his political agenda since 2015. He said Friday on state radio that he "took note" of the European Court of Justice ruling which rejected legal arguments by Hungary and Slovakia against the EU decision creating the relocation scheme.

He says "now instead of a legal fight, we have to fight a political fight" to change the decision.