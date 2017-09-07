Official: Opposition lawmaker shot in Tanzania's capital

A government official says a prominent opposition figure in Tanzania has been shot near his home in the capital, Dodoma.

Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba says lawmaker Tundu Lissu of the Chadema party was injured by an unknown assailant. Nchemba says the government will issue a statement after receiving a medical report.

Lissu one of the East African nation's most vocal opposition politicians.

In July, he was criminally charged with using abusive language after he called President John Magufuli a dictator over alleged attacks on the opposition and the media.

Lissu also serves as president of the Tanganyika Law Society.