Obliterated village burned by Rohingya, Myanmar police say

Myanmar security officials have taken journalists to a still-smoldering Rohingya village where the government says members of the Muslim minority set fire to their own homes and vehicles.

Cattle and dogs wandered through the blackened, obliterated village of Ah Lel Than Kyaw in northern Rakhine state when about two dozen journalists visited Thursday. A dozen border police officers accompanied them.

Some 146,000 Rohingya have fled the region to neighboring Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked police outposts in this village and several others.

The military has said nearly 400 people, most of them insurgents, have died in clashes, and that it has conducted "clearance operations." It blames insurgents for setting villages on fire, but Rohingya say they were driven out by troops and Buddhist mobs.