Philippines: 2 Indonesians escape from Abu Sayyaf captors

The Philippine military says two Indonesians who escaped from Abu Sayyaf militants after 10 months of captivity have been recovered by troops.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said troops intercepted the two men who were on a vehicle Thursday in Indanan town in southern Sulu province. There was no mention of any injuries.

Boat crewmen Sarapuddin Koni and Sawal Maryam had been abducted Nov. 19 in waters off Sabah, Malaysia.

The circumstances of their escape were not immediately clear, but Sobejana says just before their recovery, troops clashed with 20 Abu Sayyaf gunmen in Talipao, another town of Sulu, leaving 5 militants dead and five soldiers wounded.

The Abu Sayyaf is considered a terrorist organization that has carried out ransom kidnappings, beheadings, bombings and other violence.