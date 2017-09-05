Red Cross chief discusses captive Israelis with Hamas leader

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross has discussed the fate of two Israeli civilians and the remains of two Israeli soldiers believed to be held by Hamas in a meeting with the leader of the Islamic militant group.

A Hamas official says Peter Maurer and Yehiyeh Sinwar discussed a host of issues, and that Maurer "heard the movement's firm position" Tuesday. He spoke on condition of anonymity in order to divulge details of the closed-door meeting.

Sinwar says Hamas will not release any information about the missing Israelis until Israel frees 54 Palestinian prisoners who were re-arrested after being freed in a 2011 prisoner swap.

Maurer described the talks as "constructive."

He will meet Israeli and Palestinian officials during a three-day visit.