Greek authorities pick up 210 migrants off Crete and Lesbos

Greek authorities say that 103 migrants picked up off a crippled yacht are being taken to port on the southern island of Crete.

A coast guard statement says the vessel was located by a merchant ship east of Crete early Tuesday, after authorities received a distress call by phone.

The yacht's point of departure and destination were unknown.

On Monday, the coast guard said it rescued another 107 refugees or migrants on small boats, in two incidents off the eastern island of Lesbos.

According to the United Nations, 15,230 refugees or migrants have reached Greece by sea this year — a fraction of the arrivals in 2015.

Flows have been slashed by last year's Balkan border closures and deal between the European Union and Turkey on restricting illegal migration.