UK pledges $250 million in humanitarian aid for Nigeria

Britain's foreign secretary and aid chief have pledged more than $250 million in humanitarian support for northeastern Nigeria to help build stability after destruction by Boko Haram's extremist insurgency.

International Development Secretary Priti Patel announced the new aid during a visit to the area with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson this week. The aid will be spread out over the next four years.

The emergency relief package builds on $128 million given in humanitarian support in 2017.

Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people and left millions displaced in Nigeria and neighboring countries.

Britain says more than 1.5 million people in Nigeria are on the brink of famine.

The new aid is meant to restore key infrastructure and services, improve health care and education and help farmers.