Syrians adapt to exile in Jordan's 5-year-old Zaatari camp

Zaatari, Jordan's largest camp for Syrian refugees, is now five years old, underscoring the protracted nature of Syria's civil war.

Zaatari's 80,000 residents try to cope by making the most of their tough situation. Among them is Alkhedawi al-Nabulsi, 63, who teaches art at a camp school as a way of helping children cope with war trauma.

In the beginning, the children drew tanks, warplanes, helicopters and barrel bombs. But Al-Nabulsi encouraged them to replace those dark images with cheerful ones, such as rainbows and roses.

Zaatari has evolved from a squalid tent camp into a bustling town, with residents living in trailer home-like caravans.