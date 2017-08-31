Police charge man in incident near Buckingham Palace

Authorities in London have charged a man with terrorism offenses following an incident near Buckingham Palace in which a suspect with a knife injured two police officers.

London's Metropolitan police charged Mohiussunnath Choudhury, 26, of Luton for conduct "in preparation for giving effect to his intention to commit an act or acts of terrorism."

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court later Thursday. Two London police were injured in the incident last week. The police said at the time that the suspect drove up to a police vehicle near the palace and officers spotted a large knife in his car.

The officers suffered minor arm injuries while arresting the man.

Buckingham Palace is the London home of Queen Elizabeth II and one of the city's main tourist attractions.