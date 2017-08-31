Former presidential hopeful in Rwanda said to be in custody

The brother of a former presidential hopeful in Rwanda says Diane Rwigara and four other family members are in police custody.

Aristide Rwigara, who lives in the United States, says his sister was arrested Wednesday along with three siblings and their mother.

Police say Diane Rwigara, a women's rights activist, is free but under investigation. She's accused of forging signatures to support a candidacy for the Aug. 4 vote.

She was disqualified ahead of the election won easily by longtime President Paul Kagame, whom rights groups accuse of silencing opposing voices.

Rwigara cannot be reached; her known phone number is switched off.

She is the daughter of the late Assinapol Rwigara, a businessman who fell out with Kagame before his death in a car accident in 2015.