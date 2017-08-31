Former Colombian rebels change their name ... to FARC?

Former leftist rebels in Colombia have chosen a familiar-sounding, if polarizing, acronym for their fledgling political movement — FARC.

At a meeting Thursday 900 members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia voted overwhelmingly to change the group's name to the Alternative Communal Revolutionary Forces, scrubbing any reference to its armed past. Since both names in Spanish carry the acronym FARC, its common use name will remain unchanged.

The decision came as part of a week-long congress in which the rebels map out their political future after having laid down their weapons as part of a historic peace deal.

While ex-combatants are proud of their insurgent past it remains to be seen if regular Colombians are ready to vote for a party with such a polarizing name.