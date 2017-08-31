European Jewish Congress sees rising anti-Semitism in Poland

The European Jewish Congress has expressed "grave concerns" over what it says is a rise in anti-Semitism in Poland and a "deteriorating relationship between the Polish government and the Jewish community."

The Brussels-based organization says no Polish government minister has met with leaders of the Union of Jewish Communities in Poland, the officially recognized Jewish community, for around a year amid the rise in anti-Semitic incidents.

The group's president, Moshe Kantor, said that "there has been a distinct normalization of anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia in Poland recently and we hope that the Polish government will stem this hate and act forcefully against it."

Jewish leaders wrote to ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski in early August with their concerns, but didn't receive an answer or a meeting with him.