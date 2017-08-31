2 killed in extremist attack in Kenya's south, police say

Kenyan officials say two people have been killed and three badly wounded in separate attacks in coastal Lamu County. They blame suspected al-Shabab extremists from neighboring Somalia.

Tana Delta police chief Riziki Ali said Thursday that two motorists were shot dead in Lango la Simba area of Tana River.

A police source says three motorists were critically wounded when their vehicle drove over a homemade bomb in the same area. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the press.

Al-Shabab has killed at least 45 Kenyan police officers, two soldiers and dozens of civilians in border areas since June. The extremist group says it is retaliating for Kenya's military presence in Somalia since 2011.