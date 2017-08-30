UN extends Lebanon peacekeeping; US, Israel spur some change

The longtime U.N. peacekeeping operation in Lebanon is being extended with some new directions, including conducting more patrols with Lebanese forces.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously renewed the mission known as UNIFIL for another year. Wednesday's extension follows a flurry of negotiations over U.S. and Israeli desires to do more to keep Hezbollah from gathering illegal weapons.

The two countries sought a more muscular approach to tackle what they say is a blatant, unauthorized arms buildup by the militant group in southern Lebanon.

Some other nations, including Lebanon, wanted the mission's mandate renewed as-is. Some said they didn't want to shake up an area that has been relatively stable for over a decade.

The changes also include calling for detailed reports when peacekeepers run into roadblocks.