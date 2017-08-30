Police: Gunmen kill transgender person in Pakistan

Pakistani police say gunmen opened fire on a group of transgender people, killing one of them, in an upscale neighborhood in the southern port city of Karachi.

Police officer Aurangzeb Khattak said the shooting took place overnight Wednesday. He said passengers in an SUV first harassed the group by throwing rotten eggs at them and then opened fire before fleeing. He said one bullet struck a person who went by the name Chanda in the head, killing him on the spot.

Khattak said shell casings from a 9 mm pistol were found at the scene and that investigators were using surveillance camera footage to trace the SUV and arrest the culprits.

Transgender people are known as Khusra or Heejra in Pakistan.