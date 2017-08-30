Poland calls for reparations amid strains with Germany, EU

In the decades since the end of World War II, reminding Germany of its Nazi past has become a temptation whenever tensions arise over current events in Europe.

So recent assertions by politicians in Warsaw that Germany owes Poland reparations for the mass atrocities and destruction the brutal Nazi occupation of the country are being met with skepticism from some, even though many Poles support the calls.

Germany says the matter of financial compensation was settled long ago, and international legal scholars agree Poland has no legal claim to compensation at this point. What's more, the demand has emerged amid rising tensions between Poland and Western European powers.

The demand has emerged amid rising tensions between Poland and Western European powers.