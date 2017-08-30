Marist Brothers say priest abused 14 minors at Chile schools

The Marist Brothers in Chile say a brother who worked at two of the order's schools abused at least 14 minors from the 1970s until 2000.

A Marists statement sent to The Associated Press on Wednesday says the order has begun legal action against Abel Perez and will donate money to a non-government group that protects children.

An official for the order said this week that Perez acknowledged the abuse to his superiors in 2010 and was later transferred to Peru. But the order said it was advised at the time not to disclose the abuse until victims came forward.

Perez worked at the Instituto Alonso de Ercilla and the Marcelino Champagnat schools in Chile.

The AP was unable to locate Perez for comment.