Hyundai resumes production in China after supply disruption

Hyundai Motor Co. says it has resumed production at its plants in China while working to resolve a dispute with the supplier that led to a complete production halt.

The South Korean automaker said Wednesday the local supplier has resumed providing fuel tanks, bringing its assembly lines in China gradually back to operation. The supplier stopped providing the components when payment was delayed.

Hyundai's four plants in China gradually stopped producing vehicles starting last week and came to a full stop as of Tuesday.

It was the latest crisis for Hyundai. Its sales in China plunged following the diplomatic row between Beijing and Seoul over Seoul's deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system. The missile system caused China's ire and prompted Chinese consumers to shun Korean cars.