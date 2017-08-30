China says it hopes India learns lesson from border standoff

China's foreign minister says he hopes India can learn lessons from a recently resolved border standoff and avoid such occurrences in the future.

Wang Yi's remarks Wednesday came two days after the countries agreed to pull back their troops from a disputed Himalayan plateau where China, India and Bhutan meet.

Neither side has offered details of how the standoff was resolved, and China says it could resume road construction that sparked the confrontation.

Both India and China said their troops would continue to patrol in the Doklam area as they did before the face-off.

The resolution appeared to have been timed ahead of a summit in China next week that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to attend.