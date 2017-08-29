Poland protests poor access to vital crash site in Russia

Poland has expressed concerns to Russia over what it called "difficulties" in accessing the site of the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Poland's President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.

Poland's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki handed a diplomatic note to Russia's Ambassador Sergei Andreyev regarding access to the crash site in Smolensk, eastern Russia, and stressing the need for dialogue.

Already tense ties with Russia have deteriorated further under the current conservative government, which is suspicious of Moscow. Ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is the late president's twin brother and blames Moscow for the crash, despite investigators' saying it was an accident.

Moscow has not returned the plane's wreckage or the flight recorders, and a long-planned monument is still not there.