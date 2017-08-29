German nationalist leader's immunity from prosecution lifted

A German state legislature has lifted a prominent nationalist leader's immunity from prosecution, paving the way for a possible indictment over allegations she lied under oath.

The investigation of Frauke Petry, a national co-leader of Alternative for Germany, centers on different accounts that she and another party official gave to a parliamentary committee about a candidate list for a 2014 regional election.

Ivo Klatte, a spokesman for Saxony's regional parliament, told news agency dpa Tuesday no objections were raised against lifting Petry's immunity after a panel recommended the move — backed by Petry herself, who says she wants to clear her name.

The party hopes to enter Germany's national parliament in an election Sept. 24. Petry is one of its best-known figures but her influence has declined in recent months.