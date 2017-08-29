Egypt: Bus, pick-up truck collide south of Cairo, killing 14

Egypt's Health Ministry says 14 people were killed and 42 injured when a bus collided with a pick-up truck and then plunged from an overpass onto the road below.

The ministry says Tuesday's collision took place on a main road linking the town of Beni Suef with the capital, Cairo.

Egypt's state-run news agency MENA cited an unnamed health official as saying three of the injured were in serious condition and in intensive cares.

The bus, owned by a private tourist company, was carrying 62 passengers. Tourist buses are often leased and used for inter-city commuter traffic in low season.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt, where roads are often poorly maintained and traffic regulations seldom enforced. The World Health Organization says they account for nearly 12,000 deaths annually.