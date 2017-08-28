Woman sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for Indonesia plot

A lawyer for a would-be suicide bomber says she has been sentenced to 7 ½ years prison for a plot targeting guards at Indonesia's presidential palace.

The lawyer, Kasmi, who uses a single name, said Monday that her client Dian Yulia Novi, 28, will give birth within days and doesn't plan to appeal.

Novi was arrested in December after police detected the plot to bomb a guard-changing ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

She was among four suspected militants arrested one day before the planned bombing.

A three-judge panel sentenced Novi on Friday immediately after hearing the last presentation from lawyers, shortening the usual process due to the woman being in the final days of her pregnancy.