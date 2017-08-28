Ousted prosecutor says Venezuelan gov't trying to kill her

The woman ousted as chief prosecutor by Venezuela's government charges that the socialist administration in her homeland has tried to hire people to kill her.

Luisa Ortega Diaz is in Costa Rica to file a complaint with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission against the government of President Nicolas Maduro. She said Monday that she has "information that the persecution against me continues, and that the government has hired assassins to kill me."

Ortega broke with Maduro earlier this year, and the constitutional assembly removed her from her post shortly after it convened in early August. She went to Colombia, where she has been offered political asylum.

Ortega has promised to deliver evidence showing that Maduro and top administration officials are involved in corruption.

Venezuelan officials have denied the corruption accusations.