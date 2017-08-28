Man tried for selling pistol to teen in German shooting

A man accused of selling a pistol to a teenager who killed nine people and then himself in a shooting rampage in Munich last year has gone on trial in the southern German city.

The defendant, identified only as Philipp K. in line with German privacy rules, is charged in the trial that opened Monday with unauthorized trading in weapons and ammunition. He also faces nine counts of causing death by negligence and five of causing injury by negligence.

Prosecutors say he sold the 18-year-old Munich shooter the Glock 17 pistol over the darknet, an area of the web accessible only by using special software, in May 2016.

Investigators have said the assailant in the July 2016 shooting was a victim of bullying who suffered from panic attacks and depression.