In Israel, UN chief warns anti-Semitism is 'alive and well'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that anti-Semitism remains "alive and well" in today's world and has vowed to combat all forms of racism and bigotry.

Guterres made the remarks on Monday during a visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial, ahead of his meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to encourage peace talks.

He says that he believes "the horror of the Holocaust should be such that anti-Semitism should now be dead forever."

Guterres also said that he "was shocked a few years ago to listen to the chant of a group of neo-Nazis in a developed country in the world, chanting 'blood and soil,' the slogan of the Nazis."

Guterres will meet Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Tuesday in the West Bank. He is due in Gaza on Wednesday.