German nationalist leader: Trump should tweet less

A leader of the nationalist Alternative for Germany says Donald Trump should devote more energy to governing and less to tweeting, but insists the U.S. president's unpopularity in Germany is not harming her party's standing ahead of next month's elections.

The party has an anti-migration and anti-Islam stance often compared with Trump's positions, and members welcomed Trump's election and some of his policies. However, he's unpopular in Germany.

Alternative for Germany hopes to enter parliament in Sept. 24 elections.

Alice Weidel, one of its top leaders, told foreign reporters Monday: "If I had a wish list, I would like Donald Trump to tweet less, clean up his own shop more and deal more humbly with his governmental responsibility."

Weidel said Trump's performance has "no influence" on her party's popularity.