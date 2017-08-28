European, African leaders meet in Paris for migration talks

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain are meeting with African counterparts to find ways to curb illegal migration across the Mediterranean to European shores.

As a key transit point, troubled Libya is expected to be a key subject of Monday's discussions convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The leader of Libya's internationally-backed government, Fayez Serraj, is taking part, along with Germany's chancellor, the prime ministers of Italy and Spain, the EU foreign policy chief and presidents of Niger and Chad.

Merkel said ahead of the meeting that she wants more support for Libya's coast guard and a "migration partnership" with Niger to inhibit migrant smuggling.

The leaders will also discuss security cooperation, and the European leaders will then hold separate talks focused on EU matters.