Finland: Police say stabbing suspect lied about name, age

Finnish police say a Moroccan man suspected of murder and attempted murder with terrorist intent in Aug. 18 stabbings that killed two and wounded eight lied about his name and age.

National Bureau of Investigation Detective Inspector Crista Granroth said Sunday that investigators have spoken with the suspect, who has been hospitalized since officers shot him to stop the knife attack in the southwestern city of Turku.

Granroth says the man gave a false name and age when he first was interviewed. She says international police contacts provided Finnish investigators with his true identity. She gave no details.

A police statement says the suspect originally identified himself as 18-year-old Abderrahman Mechkah, but that he actually was born in 1994, which would make him 22 or 23.