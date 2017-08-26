Philippine teenager's burial turns into protest vs killings

A Filipino teenager at the center of the latest outcry against the president's bloody crackdown against illegal drugs has been buried, with his funeral being turned by mourners into a protest against thousands of drug killings.

Hundreds of mourners and left-wing activists carried placards that read "Stop killing the poor" and "Silent no more" during a funeral march Saturday before Kian Loyd delos Santos was interred at a suburban cemetery in metropolitan Manila.

The 17-year-old student, who wanted to become a police officer, was one of more than 80 drug and crime suspects who were killed in purported gunbattles with police over three days this month in the bloodiest few days of President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign. The killings sparked alarm and investigations by the Senate and others.