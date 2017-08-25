Former rebels, Colombia prosecutor spar over FARC war chest

A battle is brewing between Colombia's chief prosecutor and what was recently the nation's largest rebel group over just how much money and property it owns as the former guerrillas transition into becoming a political party.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia submitted a list of belongings that included farms, cattle and items as miniscule as mops and juice squeezers as required under a peace agreement earlier this month.

But Nestor Martinez and other government officials are questioning the rebel accounting, claiming that the nascent political party failed to properly identify what lands it owns and calling many of the claimed assets irrelevant.

The group's assets will be transferred into a fund that will provide reparations to victims.

FARC leaders said Friday they have fully complied with the peace accords.