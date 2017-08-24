Oman's foggy cool monsoon season and festival draws tourists

Oman's foggy monsoon season draws thousands of visitors seeking relief from scorching temperatures elsewhere in the Arab world.

The season lasts three months, beginning this year June 21. It includes a 60-day festival of dance competitions, concerts and even exorcisms performed by Sufis.

Visitors picnic on cloud-veiled mountains and hike stone cliffs over the sea. But mostly they enjoy cooler temperatures — averaging 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), compared to 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) elsewhere in the region.