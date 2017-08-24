Kosovo election winners fail to elect parliament speaker

The nomination of Kosovo's new prime minister has been delayed after the winners of the June 11 election failed to gather enough votes to elect the new parliament speaker.

Former leaders of Kosovo's war of independence from Serbia, who have won 39 seats, on Thursday told the parliament so far they have secured only 60 votes in the 120-seat parliament and asked for two more weeks.

To secure at least 61 votes, they will need backing from other political groups or to pick up the support from individual lawmakers.

The political crisis creates uncertainty about whether the coalition can muster a majority in the election of the prime minister.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which is not recognized by Belgrade.