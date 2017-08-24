Bahrain police target cell linked to alleged Shiite militant

Bahraini authorities say they have arrested seven people allegedly linked to a Shiite militant group.

The Ministry of Interior said on Thursday that those arrested were part of a 10-person cell "suspected of carrying out terrorist activities." It says the cell is led by Hussain Ali Ahmed Dawood, who is believed to be in Iran and who is a leader in the Ashtar Brigade, which has claimed past bombings and attacks in the tiny Gulf nation.

Among those arrested is a man described as the group's main bomb maker. The three others at large include Dawood and two drivers who have been previously convicted in terrorism cases.

Bahrain has been roiled by years of low-level unrest following a 2011 uprising led by its majority Shiites against the country's Sunni monarchy.