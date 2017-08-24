Albania police step up security following Europe attacks

Police in Albania say that they have increased security in the country following terror threats and attacks in Europe.

A statement Thursday said police have increased their presence in cities and stepped up security at events with big crowds, shopping malls, diplomatic offices and residences, among other places.

Heightened monitoring is also scheduled for the border areas and crossing points.

The statement added that counterterror officials will "intensively work to keep under control risky persons, or those with radical tendencies and their connections."

Albania, with a Muslim majority population and a sizeable Christian minority, has not been a target of any terror attack so far.