Spain attacks: Police study material from latest raids

Spanish police say they are investigating material found in searches in two northeastern towns in connection to the deadly attacks last week that killed 15 people in and near Barcelona.

Police declined to say what they found in raids late Tuesday at a cybercafe in Ripoll and a house in Vilafranca del Penedes. They said Wednesday the operation continued.

Vilafranca is close to where Younes Abouyaaqoub, the suspected driver in the Barcelona attack that killed 13 people, was shot dead Monday by police.

Abouyaaqoub is known to have changed clothes, picked up knives and a fake explosive belt in the time between the attack Thursday and his death.

One of the four surviving suspects worked in the Ripoll cafe.

A judge provisionally jailed two suspects in the attack Tuesday.