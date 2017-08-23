The Latest: Police: Headless torso found with piece of metal

The Latest on the headless body found in Denmark that police said matches with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Danish police say that a headless torso found in waters off Denmark was attached to a piece of metal, "likely with the purpose to make it sink."

Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen told reporters Wednesday that the body, which was found Monday, had DNA that matched with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on a homemade submarine that sank Aug.11.

He said that dried blood was found inside the submarine that also matched with Wall.

"On Aug. 12, we secured a hair brush and a toothbrush to ensure her DNA. We also found blood in the submarine and there is a match," Moeller Jensen said.

Wall, 30, was last seen alive on inventor Peter Madsen's submarine on Aug.10.

___

8:40 a.m.

Danish police say a DNA test from a headless torso found in the Baltic Sea matches with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on a private submarine.

Wall, 30, was last seen alive on inventor Peter Madsen's submarine Aug 10. Madsen said he dropped her off on a Copenhagen island, but then told authorities "an accident occurred onboard that led to her death" and he "buried" her at sea.

The headless torso was found by a member of the public Monday near where she was believed to have died.

In a two line statement, police said Wednesday there was a match, adding a news conference would be held later in the day.