Ethiopian man beaten in Warsaw in apparent racist attack

An Ethiopian student says he was beaten in Warsaw by a drunken Polish man who shouted a racial slur at him, the latest in a series of violent racist incidents in Poland.

A police spokeswoman, Anna Kedzierzawska, confirmed to the TVN24 broadcaster that the attack took place late Tuesday evening in Warsaw. She said the attacker, a 31-year-old man, had a high blood alcohol level.

The Ethiopian citizen, 29-year-old Salomon Demissie, told TVN Wednesday that he was returning to his apartment when he was beaten and insulted.

Adam Bodnar, Poland's Commissioner for Human Rights, told The Associated Press that there is at least one incident of hate violence every two weeks in Poland, mostly against people who look like they come from Arab countries.