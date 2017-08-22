North Korea’s latest propaganda puts Trump in cemetery

President Trump is pictured looking out over a Guam graveyard cluttered with crosses in a photoshopped image from the newest propaganda film -- and grim warning -- from North Korea.

The regime followed the video with a statement posted through its KCNA news agency, saying Trump "spouted rubbish" and frequently tweeted about "weird articles of his ego-driven thoughts" and attacking South Korea's "puppy-like" Defense Minister Song Young-moo for "pinning hope on that mad guy."

But the picture of a graveyard believed to be in Guam may be the most rattling in the video, given dictator Kim Jong Un's repeated threats to strike the U.S. territory with a missile. The video also features Vice President Pence engulfed in flames.

"Trump spouted rubbish that if a war breaks out, it would be on the Korean Peninsula, and if thousands of people die, they would be only Koreans and Americans may sleep a sound sleep," the KCNA statement said.

North Korea's bombastic double-barreled messages come as the U.S. and South Korea are engaging in an annual 10-day military training drill.

KCNA wrote on Tuesday it would be ready to stage "ruthless" retaliation against South Korea and the U.S., according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

"The U.S. will be wholly held accountable for the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by such reckless aggressive war maneuvers, as it chose a military confrontation [with North Korea]," a North Korean military spokesman said to KCNA.

Kim Jong Un's latest diatribe comes on the heels of a new United Nations report revealing two North Korean shipments bound for Syria's chemical arms agency were recently "intercepted."

An independent U.N. experts panel report obtained by Reuters on Monday revealed two shipments to the Syrian government agency responsible for the country's deadly chemical weapons program was intercepted.

"The panel is investigating reported prohibited chemical, ballistic missile and conventional arms cooperation between Syria and the [North Korea]," the report stated.

The experts wrote the panel was informed there were "reasons to believe" the items were part of the Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation contract, which was blacklisted in 2009 by the Security Council. The council said the trading corporation was North Korea's top arms dealer and an exporter of materials for ballistic missiles and conventional weapons.

JAPAN MINISTER SEES UNITY WITH TRUMP, PRESSURE ON N. KOREA

The revelation comes as North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Chol on Tuesday said the communist regime's missile program is "justifiable and a legitimate option for self-defense," Reuters reported.

"The measures taken by [North Korea] to strengthen its nuclear deterrence and develop inter-continental rockets is justifiable and a legitimate option for self-defense in the face of such apparent and real threats," Ju said at a U.N.-sponsored disarmament conference.