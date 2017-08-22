Indonesian police declare cleric key suspect in 2016 attack

Indonesian police have named a radical Islamic cleric as the key suspect in a suicide bombing and gun attack that killed eight people in Jakarta last year.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said Tuesday that Aman Abdurrahman, the leader of an Islamic State group-affiliated militant network, ordered the Jan. 14, 2016, attack from prison.

Abdurrahman was among more than 90,000 inmates granted an early release for Indonesia's Aug. 17 Independence Day this year. He was prevented from going free by his arrest on suspicion of orchestrating various attacks while imprisoned for his role in organizing a militant training camp in 2010.

About 40 militants have been arrested for links to the Jakarta attack, which began with a suicide bombing inside a Starbucks cafe and killed four militants and four bystanders.