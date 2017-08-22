Gang suspected in killing of El Salvador police officer

Police officials in El Salvador say suspected gang members have shot and killed a police officer and his daughter.

National Civil Police director Howard Cotto said Tuesday that the officer was at home on leave when the attack occurred in the eastern town of Ereguayquin, about 75 miles southeast of the capital.

He says the officer and his 20-year-old daughter were intercepted by at least three attackers. Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are suspected.

Police say 18 of their officers have been slain this year, 14 of them while on leave. In 2016, 47 were killed.

Cotto also says a former local television anchor was killed while exercising in the capital suburb of Apopa. Police believe gangsters killed Roxana Cortes Barrera for not paying extortion.