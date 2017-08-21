Appeal filed for 2 convicted of killing British backpackers

Two migrant workers from Myanmar who were convicted two years ago of murdering two British backpackers on a resort island in Thailand have submitted a final appeal of their death sentences.

Win Zaw Htun and Zaw Lin have denied killing David Miller and raping and then killing Hannah Witheridge on Koh Tao in September 2014.

The crime tarnished Thailand's image as a holiday paradise, threatening its lucrative tourist industry. Controversy arose when police were accused of making the two men scapegoats. The two said they had been tortured into making false confessions, and their lawyers charged that DNA evidence against them was mishandled.

Their lawyer, Nakhon Chomphuchat, said he filed their appeal Monday with the Supreme Court.