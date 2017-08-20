Saudi carrier says Qatar has not yet approved hajj flights

Saudi Arabia says its aircraft have not been given permission to land in Doha to pick up Qatari pilgrims for the annual hajj.

Saleh al-Jasser, the general manger of Saudi Arabian Airlines, was quoted by Saudi state TV on Sunday as saying Qatari authorities have not yet authorized the kingdom's aircraft to land in the capital, despite a request submitted several days ago to transport Qatari pilgrims from Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Last week, Saudi Arabia reopened its border with Qatar to allow Qataris to attend the hajj amid a monthslong rift between the neighboring countries. The Saudi king also authorized Saudi planes to transport pilgrims.

Qatar's foreign minister said his country welcomed the move, though it does not appear to have been coordinated with Qatar's government.