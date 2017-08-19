Train derails in northern India, killing at least 5

Officials say six coaches of a passenger train have derailed in northern India, killing five people and injuring at least 30.

Neeraj Sharma, a railway spokesman, says the accident took place Saturday near the small town of Khatauli in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Railway police and local volunteers helped pull passengers out of the upturned coaches of the Kalinga-Utkal Express.

Sharma said the cause of the derailment was not immediately clear.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors described their condition as stable.

The Kalinga-Utkal Express connects the Hindu holy city of Haridwar with the temple town of Puri, in the eastern state of Orissa.