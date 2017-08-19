Finnish police: stabbing investigated as possible terrorism

Finnish police say a stabbing in the western Finland city of Turku that killed two people and wounded eight is being investigated as murder with possible terrorist intent.

The National Bureau of Investigation, which is heading the investigation, says Saturday that those killed in the attack a day earlier are Finnish citizens, while the wounded include one Italian national and two Swedes.

Police said Saturday they have identified the suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen, but did not release his name.