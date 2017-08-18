Tropical Storm Harvey moves across eastern Caribbean islands

Authorities in the eastern Caribbean warned residents to stay indoors as Tropical Storm Harvey brought heavy winds and rain to the area Friday on a path expected to take it to Central America next week.

Harvey was expected to cross through St. Vincent and the Grenadines and then over the Caribbean Sea. A tropical storm warning was also in effect for Martinique and St. Lucia.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Harvey had winds of up to 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving west at 18 mph (30 kph).

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Friday were near 40 mph (65 kph) with slight strengthening possible over the next two days.

Harvey was centered about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west near 18 mph (30 kph).