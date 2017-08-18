Romania's Orthodox Church says a bishop who was seen on video engaging in sexual acts with a male student has resigned from his position.

The patriarchy said in a statement Friday that the Bishop of Husi, Corneliu Barladeanu, 51, had decided to step down "for the peace and good of the church." He maintains his innocence.

The statement was issued at the end of a two-day Holy Synod where a sex scandal was discussed for the first time in its 92-year history.

Although Barladeanu will no longer hold an official position, he will remain a monk. Orthodox bishops are monks.

The statement said the resignation was the best outcome, because an investigation would last months and would "prolong the situation of uncertainty of the bishopry of Husi," in northeast Romania.