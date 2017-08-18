Church officials oppose show by singer facing drug charges

The leadership at Guam's Roman Catholic Church is protesting plans by one of its schools to proceed with a concert by singer Yvonne Elliman-Alexander after she was arrested in the U.S. territory and charged with drug possession.

The Pacific Daily News reported Friday that the Archdiocese of Agana regrets that the Mount Carmel Alumni Foundation still plans to stage the show.

The archdiocese said a performer who had just been arrested for possession of drugs should not participate in an event sponsored by a Catholic school.

Mike Phillips, who is chairman of the alumni foundation and Elliman-Alexander's lawyer, said the school and foundation respect the archdiocese's position, but don't want to miss out on money that will benefit students.

Elliman-Alexander and her husband Allen Alexander were arrested Tuesday at the Guam airport after dogs sniffed out methamphetamine and marijuana in their bags.