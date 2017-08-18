Afghan official: 7 die in violence in western Herat province

An Afghan official says seven people have died in two separate incidents of violence in the western Herat province.

Hekmatullah Hekmat, governor in Shindand, says a gunbattle between two rival Taliban groups there killed four people, all members of the same family, when a mortar shell hit their home.

The fighting erupted overnight and lasted into early morning on Friday.

In the same district, also on Friday, a roadside bombing killed three civilians driving in a car.

No one claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion but Hekmat blamed the Taliban for planting the bomb.

Along with the Taliban, the Islamic State affiliate has also been active in Herat. Earlier this month, a brutal IS suicide bombing in a Shite mosque in the provincial capital of Herat killed 33 worshippers.